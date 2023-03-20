Savannah business sees boost in customers St. Patrick’s Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As St. Patrick’s weekend comes to a close we know the thousands of tourists that came into Savannah from all over will take themselves and their dollars back home, bringing an end to a lucrative few days for our local businesses.

Our WTOC crew stopped by Savannah Coffee Roasters this morning to see how the St Patrick’s day crowds helped the shop’s bottom line. While we were there, a consistent stream of customers continued to flow in and out just as the workers tell us has been the case all weekend.

It’s been very crazy. I work two jobs and the other one was completely packed on St. Patrick’s Day, open at nine closed at 11, it was a lot of people... It’s been pretty steady. Yesterday was a little more busy because people coming off a hangover getting some coffee and today has started to slow down because people are going back home, you know, back to where they are in the United States so it’s been ok.”

She says her fellow employees were able to deal with the high demand by coming in a few hours early and staying caffeinated throughout their shifts.

