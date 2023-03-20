Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah business sees boost in customers St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Coffee Shop
Coffee Shop(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As St. Patrick’s weekend comes to a close we know the thousands of tourists that came into Savannah from all over will take themselves and their dollars back home, bringing an end to a lucrative few days for our local businesses.

Our WTOC crew stopped by Savannah Coffee Roasters this morning to see how the St Patrick’s day crowds helped the shop’s bottom line. While we were there, a consistent stream of customers continued to flow in and out just as the workers tell us has been the case all weekend.

It’s been very crazy. I work two jobs and the other one was completely packed on St. Patrick’s Day, open at nine closed at 11, it was a lot of people... It’s been pretty steady. Yesterday was a little more busy because people coming off a hangover getting some coffee and today has started to slow down because people are going back home, you know, back to where they are in the United States so it’s been ok.”

She says her fellow employees were able to deal with the high demand by coming in a few hours early and staying caffeinated throughout their shifts.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in the St. Patrick’s Day parade has a head injury after falling off of a moving float
1 person injured after falling off float at St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah
Police lights
1 person injured after being struck by vehicle at JW Marriott
E. Montgomery Cross Road closed after pedestrian crash
E. Montgomery Cross Road reopened after pedestrian crash
Savannah police
Savannah police see multiple underage drinking violations St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Savannah Police’s Mounted Patrol
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue after parade, Savannah Police’s Mounted Patrol helps control crowds

Latest News

Savannah police
Savannah police see multiple underage drinking violations St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Savannah police see multiple underage drinking violations St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Conor McGregor
Port City Customs wraps car for MMA fighter Conor McGregor
THE News at 11 Saturday
Port City Customs wraps car for MMA fighter Conor McGregor