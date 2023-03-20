Savannah Musical Festival’s new “Explorer Pass”

Sky Cams
By Tim Guidera
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival’s “Explorer Pass’' is a new community initiative designed to give local students even greater access to music and the artists who travel here for the festival.

Jenny Woodruff is the Music Festival’s senior director of community impact.

She joined community engagement associate Mahogany Bowers to let us know how kids can get involved with this program and start seeing some great shows for free.

