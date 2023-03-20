Savannah veteran discusses Operation Iraqi Freedom 20 years later

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 20 years ago today, the U.S. led war began in Iraq.

President George W. Bush had made the announcement the night before at the oval office to inform Americans the invasion began.

More than 4,500 U.S. troops were killed as a result of the war. Researchers estimate more than 400,000 Iraqi’s lost their lives during the conflict.

At the American Legion post on Bull Street, veterans are looking back on the conflict recounting the pivotal role local troops played in the war while recounting the sacrifices they say many families had to make.

Arthur Peltier says he served in the 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield until 2004.

During Operation Iraqi Freedom, Peltier says he was assigned to remain here and help the families of deployed servicemembers…helping with everything from finances to household projects.

“Our unit had 289, 290 deployed. Some had family here, some sent their family home. It was a little over 100 families here in the Chatham County area. Wherever they lived, that’s where we went to support the families,” said Peltier.

The 3rd Infantry Division based out of Fort Stewart also played a crucial role in the war.

According to the U.S. Army, the 3rd ID helped seize the Iraqi capital during the battle of Baghdad in 2003 calling it a decisive battle in the U.S.’s campaign there.

Peltier says he’s proud of his support role of local families.

