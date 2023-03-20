St. Vincent’s Nun Run 5K happening this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saint Vincent’s Academy is heading into the streets of Savannah to help preserve and maintain the history of their 180-year old convent that was once home to the Sisters of Mercy at the school with the inaugural Nun Run 5K this weekend.

Diane Parker, the Nun Run Chair, and Bob Schivera, a partner at Oliver Maner LLC - the main sponsor for the first year event that has plans to be much bigger in the future joined Morning Break.

