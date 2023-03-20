Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

St. Vincent’s Nun Run 5K happening this Saturday

By Tim Guidera
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saint Vincent’s Academy is heading into the streets of Savannah to help preserve and maintain the history of their 180-year old convent that was once home to the Sisters of Mercy at the school with the inaugural Nun Run 5K this weekend.

Diane Parker, the Nun Run Chair, and Bob Schivera, a partner at Oliver Maner LLC - the main sponsor for the first year event that has plans to be much bigger in the future joined Morning Break.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the...
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday
Buster Murdaugh releases statement on death of Stephen Smith, Smith family plans to exhume body
Savannah police
Savannah police see multiple underage drinking violations St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Police car lights
Inmate at Smith State Prison found dead in cell, Tattnall County Coroner says
E. Montgomery Cross Road closed after pedestrian crash
E. Montgomery Cross Road reopened after pedestrian crash

Latest News

Savannah Musical Festival’s new “Explorer Pass”
Savannah Musical Festival’s new “Explorer Pass”
Tips on increasing your kidney health
Tips on increasing your kidney health
Crafting a colorful sweet treat with Marche de Macaron
Crafting a colorful sweet treat with Marche de Macaron
Afternoon Break
Virtual, school choice options open for Beaufort Co. School District