Stephen Smith’s family, attorneys holding news conference Monday morning

(Standing for Stephen)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The family of Stephen Smith and their attorneys will be holding a news conference Monday morning.

The news conference is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Stephens mom, Sandy Smith, will be joined by attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter of Bland Richter law firm.

Smith was 19-years-old when he died in July of 2015 in a presumed hit-and-run along Sandy Run Road in Hampton County. The case went cold.

According to the report from SC Highway Patrol, the Murdaugh name was mentioned multiple times while they were investigating the death. The investigation into his death was reopened on June 22, 2021 due to evidence found during the Murdaugh murder investigation, according to SLED.

WTOC will bring the news conference to you live on Facebook.

