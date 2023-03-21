Sky Cams
4th annual Recreate it Competition benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Effingham

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A competition to see who can create the best artwork from re-purposed materials will also help provide affordable home ownership in Effingham County.

Kait Rapp is the manager of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Rincon. That’s where people can buy materials, vote for and purchase finished artwork in the 4th Annual ReCreate competition.

She has more details on this popular fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Effingham County.

