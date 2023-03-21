Sky Cams
Benedictine Military School raises $23.7 million following fundraiser

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Benedictine Military School celebrating its fundraising accomplishments.

Their capital campaign “Forward, Always Forward” began back in August 2014.

Their goal was to raise $12 million dollars to renovate the school. They ended up raising $23.7 million.

The school’s headmaster thanked the community and everyone who helped surpass their goal.

“It is so heartening to know that this community stands behind the ideals for which this school was founded behind faith, community, service to god and our country.”

This is the school’s largest project ever in it’s 121 year history.

