Boil water advisory issued for Dutch Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has issued a boil water advisory for people on Dutch Island.

They say it is due to a brief drop in water pressure in the water system. According to the city, the advisory is being issued with an abundance of caution as they test the water for microbial contamination.

The city says they will have results by midday Wednesday, March 22th.

To properly boil tap water for use, Dutch Island water customers should:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for following:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Drinking water for pets

