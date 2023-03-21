Burton firefighter injured while battling early morning house fire

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Burton firefighter was injured while battling a house fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Burton Fire District, the firefighter received minor injuries at a house fire at Parris Island Gateway and Broad River Boulevard. The firefighter was treated at the scene by Beaufort EMS and has returned to duty.

Fire investigators on scene of house fire at Parris Island Gtwy & Broad Rvr Blvd. Intersection remains closed. (1) firefighter treated by @BeaufortSC_EMS for minor injuries but has returned to duty. pic.twitter.com/ISDld1lTIr — BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) March 21, 2023

Burton Fire District says when they arrived to the scene, the home was fully involved in flames.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the morning. Expect delays on Parris Island Gateway for your morning commute.

#BurtonFD @BeaufortSC_EMS @bcsopio @MCASBeaufortSC FD on scene of a fully involved house fire at the intersection of Parris Island Gtwy & Broad Rvr Blvd. Intersection is closed. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ew7XoomdRV — BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) March 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.