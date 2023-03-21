Sky Cams
Burton firefighter injured while battling early morning house fire

A Burton firefighter was injured while battling a house fire early Tuesday morning.
A Burton firefighter was injured while battling a house fire early Tuesday morning.(Burton Fire District)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Burton firefighter was injured while battling a house fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Burton Fire District, the firefighter received minor injuries at a house fire at Parris Island Gateway and Broad River Boulevard. The firefighter was treated at the scene by Beaufort EMS and has returned to duty.

Burton Fire District says when they arrived to the scene, the home was fully involved in flames.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the morning. Expect delays on Parris Island Gateway for your morning commute.

