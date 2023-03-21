Sky Cams
Cool morning, warmer afternoon ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Welcome to our first full day of spring!

Get ready for another chilly morning. Morning lows will be near freezing for inland areas with lows closer to 40 near the coast. Patchy frost is also possible around sunrise. Our warming trend begins during the afternoon with highs in the mid 60, still below average for this time of the year.

Wednesday morning will be noticably warmer with lows near 50 degrees, followed by highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be cloudier with a slight chance for late day showers along the coast along with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s, followed by another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s on Friday!

A cold front moves in as we head into the weekend, this will introduce our next chance for rain on Saturday. with highs still in the low to mid 80s. There is even a chance for an isolated storm or two during the day.

Lower 80s for highs continue Sunday and Monday afternoon.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

