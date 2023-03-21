Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo honored at Georgia House
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced that Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was honored at the Georgia House of Representatives.
The veteran kicker was honored by officials for his accomplishments in the NFL.
According to Georgia General Assembly officials, HR351 was introduced to commend Koo.
He kicked three game-winning field goals during the 2022 regular season but the Falcons fell short of winning their division to longtime rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady.
According to ESPN stats, Koo connected on 32 of his 37 field goal attempts during the 2022 regular season.
In 2022, he signed a five-year extension with the Falcons worth more than $24 million.
The Georgia Southern alum has played for the Falcons for several seasons. He has also played for the Las Angeles Chargers.
