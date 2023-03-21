Sky Cams
Garden City police enforcing speed device program at Garden City Elementary

School zone cameras
School zone cameras(WDBJ7)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department will begin an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program at Garden City Elementary.

This program is to increase safety for anyone traveling through the school zones.

As a part of this program, speed studies were conducted during school hours for a five-day period to see how many vehicles were speeding through the school zones.

In 2022, over a 5-day period, officials observed 700 speeding vehicles.

Cameras will be used to identify any vehicles traveling over the approved speed limit.

This means that if the flashing light speed limit is 25 mph, you will be given a ticket at 36 mph. Once the lights turn off, the speed limit may rise to 35 mph, and you would be ticketed at 46 mph.

The 30-day warning period will run from March 21st for 30 days and enforcement will begin on April 21.

The automated speed zone will be enforced on school days starting half an hour before school starts until half an hour after the end of the school day.

