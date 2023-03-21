Sky Cams
'I love downtown Savannah:' Players excited for practice rounds at Club Car Championship

Club Car Championship(WTOC)
By Tim Guidera
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was only the second day of practice rounds at the Club Car Championship, but players already were excited to be back at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club and at a tournament that has become a favorite among Korn Ferry Tour players.

Longer days, college basketball conversations and usually warmer weather welcomes Korn Ferry Tour professionals to Savannah every year.

But a lot more about the Club Car Championship draws players here.

“Talking with a lot of the players and caddies, it’s one of the premier events here on the Korn Ferry Tour. We’re taking care of so well up here,” Paul Peterson said.

“It seems like the community here at The Landings and Savannah really rallies around this tournament, so it’s super exciting for all of us,” Kevin Velo said.

In its first five years, the local event has built a strong reputation with players that now in Year 6 distinguishes it from most other Korn Ferry events.

“Even just with the grandstands and the ropes everywhere, it’s pretty impressive with the infrastructure you guys have put up here and we’re looking forward to the week.

T.J. Vogel has unique memories coming back to him in Savannah. But winning the Club Car last year is not the only reason he is excited to return this year.

“If there was one place I would have loved to win it was here. This is just a special place and it’s a great tournament. It’s one of my favorites all year,” T.J Vogel said.

“The community is very involved. We have a ton of volunteers, great volunteers. We feel like they want us here, which is important.

And if all doesn’t go well around the course this week, players still have the surroundings to enjoy.

“Walking along the waterfront is awesome. I love downtown Savannah, it has a really cool vibe to it, the food is awesome. I’m actually looking forward to going back tonight.”

