Lane closure on DeRenne Avenue for emergency sewer repairs

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Tuesday night, eastbound DeRenne Avenue will be reduced to one lane for emergency sewer repairs.

That will be between Montgomery Street and Bull Street/White Bluff Road from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Left turns from the single lane will be prohibited.

The City of Savannah says the lane closure may last for more than one night to complete the repair work.

The city will provide more information once more details can be shared.

