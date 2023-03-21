Sky Cams
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society holds event to mark World Down Syndrome Day

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is World Down Syndrome Day, and people around the country wore mismatched socks to show support for the cause.

One in 700 babies born in the U.S. are born with it, according to the CDC.

With mix matched socks and open hearts, people with the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society started their day off with a walk at the Scarborough Sports Complex to spread awareness and let everyone know that our differences are what make us special.

This is 17-year-old Ella Marchese.

“Ella is not a Down Syndrome child. In fact, she is a young adult with Down Syndrome so people first is always important.”

Her father Joe Marchese is a founding member of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society. It’s a step he took so everyone can understand and accept that people with Down Syndrome are just like them and different in their own way at the same time.

He says the society holds several events a year that offer people with Down Syndrome in the Lowcountry and greater Savannah area a job and summer camps celebrating the condition.

And celebrating a day like World Down Syndrome Day even in the smallest ways like mix matched socks sends a message.

“It doesn’t stink. It’s the best thing that’s every happened to me. I am a better person because of my relationship with Ella Marchese because I tend to be in a hurry I’m kind of a self starter and she teaches me the value of going slower and paying attention,” said Marchese.

Their next event will be a Night of Champions on May 12th to support businesses who employ differently abled people and there’s a special surprise for people with Down Syndrome at the end - one of the many ways they bring several communities together.

