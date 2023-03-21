Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Mayor Stephen Murray speaks at the 2nd annual South Coast Cyber Summit

By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Cyber security is a growing national concern, with experts saying the field has hundreds of thousands of job openings across our country.

For years it’s been a goal in the city of Beaufort to become a nationally recognized hub for cyber security and now that the second annual south coast cyber summit is in the books the city’s mayor believes they’ve become that.

“Right now we currently have about 100 students of all ages in some form of cyber security training in Beaufort County. That’s not something that we had a year ago, so we’re making real progress and building that organizational capacity and changing people’s lives and giving them the skills they need to take these jobs,” Mayor Stephen Murray said.

He credits the partnerships between the public and private sector for bringing hundreds of people to this summit and growing the city’s reputation.

“We had the commanding general that runs Army cyber command down from Fort Gordon, also folks that are in maritime cyber security... and they’ve all said Beaufort is now on the map in the cyber security space.”

Mayor Murray says as they continue to address this national problem locally he knows there’s still work to be done, but he’s incredible proud of what the city’s already accomplished.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the...
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday
Buster Murdaugh releases statement on death of Stephen Smith, Smith family plans to exhume body
Police car lights
Inmate at Smith State Prison found dead in cell, Tattnall County Coroner says
McCurdy’s on Main in Glennville severely damaged after fire
McCurdy’s on Main in Glennville severely damaged after fire
Savannah police
Savannah police see multiple underage drinking violations St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Latest News

THE News at 6
Mayor Stephen Murray speaks at the 2nd annual South Coast Cyber Summit
Savannah Police says they saw the fewest number of arrests in years during St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society holds event to mark World Down Syndrome Day
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society holds event to mark World Down Syndrome Day
Lane closure on DeRenne Avenue for emergency sewer repairs
Boil water advisory issued for Dutch Island