‘My mom said pain is temporary:’ Savannah group spreads awareness to Domestic Violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Domestic Violence has gone up 57 percent since 2012, according to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence. A Savannah organization is hosting a 5k walk and run to raise awareness of the hundreds of people who have died from domestic abuse.

This is Melithia Singleton.

“She was great. She tried to make ways for me and my sister.”

On Halloween of 2012, her son, Lamont Mitchell came home from school to find her dead. He was just 8-years-old.

“And I thought it was a prank and I ran down stairs with my sister and I said hey go look upstairs and she went upstairs and she said oh no. I’m not going to say his name but he killed our mother.”

From 2012 to 2021, 212 people in Georgia died from domestic violence. And the victims are not just those who lose their lives. Although Lamont says he has forgiven his mother’s killer, who will be released in a few years, it’s still hard knowing he’s done so much in his life that his mom never got to see.

“I can’t forget it. It’s just kind of hard knowing that he’s fixing to be free and I’m still stuck without a mom.”

Knowing that others are experiencing abusive relationships every day, Karen Alston started 4 the Jewel N U. A program that offers resources like shelter referrals and counseling services to women wanting a way out.

“Our goal is to never ask them why don’t they leave, instead we ask them what can we do to help them.”

The organization is holding a walk at Lake Mayer Saturday at 9 a.m. to spread awareness, and give out resources. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. Safe Shelter, The Mediation Center, Union Mission and more will have tables there to give out information. Savannah and Chatham County Police chiefs will also be there.

“During Women’s History Month, celebrate women and also stand up and say we walk so they don’t have to run no more.”

There will be a ribbon display of more than 200 people that have lost their lives to domestic violence, including children.

While this sends a powerful message about how large of a problem domestic violence is, Mitchell wants people in his shoes to remember to keep going for their loved ones no longer here.

“My mom said pain is temporary, quitting is forever. I kept that with me since I was like 8 or 7 so just don’t give up.”

For more information on 4 the Jewel N U, click here.

