Rock Your Socks: Raising awareness on World Down Syndrome Day

33-year-old Emelda Williams has been working at Bitty and Beau's for four years.
33-year-old Emelda Williams has been working at Bitty and Beau's for four years.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is World Down Syndrome Day to raise awareness of people with different abilities.

The third month and the 21st day was chosen to reflect the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome.

You can join in and get the conversation going. It’s all about socks!

The idea is to wear two different socks to show that we are all different and that’s what makes us the same.

That message of inclusion is on display every day at the Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop on Congress Street in Savannah.

The company has more than 20 shops across the county where they hire employees with different abilities – including Down Syndrome.

One of the Savannah store’s supervisors has a sister with Down Syndrome and says she hopes the public will take some time to stop and think today about people who might be different from themselves.

“I wish that the general public understood not to put limitations on people in general but especially people with down syndrome, just because somebody looks a little different or might act a little bit different, it doesn’t mean that you can just throw labels and limitations on them because at the end of the day they can make a mean cup of coffee,” said Bitty and Beau’s Shift Supervisor Trueman Trower.

Coffee and conversation is what it’s all about here, but even if you don’t stop by to get coffee, don’t forget to wear your different socks today to start the conversation about Down Syndrome.

Many employees here have Down Syndrome, and they love to chat with customers. Even though they may have different abilities, they are sure to provide service with a smile.

There are a lot of high fives, hugs and some dance parties. That’s what keeps customers smiling while waiting for their coffee.

“I make drinks.”

33-year-old Emelda Williams has been working at Bitty and Beau’s for four years.

“I’m working hard, I get paid… I am so excited.”

It’s all part of the mission for the company to hire people with different abilities, including Down Syndrome.

“Just because somebody is a little bit different or might act a little different doesn’t mean that you can just throw labels and limitations on them because at the end of the day they can make a mean cup of coffee.”

Including Emelda, who makes all kinds of lattes and other espresso drinks.

You can’t help but smile at her energy, that is what Tuesday is all about.

