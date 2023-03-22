Sky Cams
City of Lyons receives grant for pedestrian, bicycle transportation projects

(Storyblocks)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Lyons received a grant for several alternative travel projects.

The city received $298,580.70 in grant funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation Alternatives grant. The city said the grant targets cities with populations under 5,000 and funds non-traditional transportation-related activities such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

The projects included in this grant award include:

  • Construction of a pedestrian sidewalk from the intersection of State Route 280 and Bulldog Road to the Lyons City Limits. This pedestrian walkway is needed to allow safe travel to the three large county schools along the route.
  • Construction of a pedestrian sidewalk between the Toombs County Court complex and Lyons Downtown along State Route 292.
  • Construction of a pedestrian-bike facility along state route 280 from its intersection with South Victory Drive to the City Limits. This facility is meant to be a connector facility between the two cities.

