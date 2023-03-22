Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Savannah Fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may remember Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor paid a visit to Savannah during last week’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Even though his visit has ended, McGregor is still leaving an impact on the Hostess City.

McGregor’s Irish whiskey company is set to donate $100,000 to Savannah’s fire department.

According to a resolution that will be taken up at Thursday’s city council meeting, the donation from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey will help the department buy gear bags that will protect firefighters from carcinogen exposure.

Chief Elzie Kitchen says he also hopes to use the funds start programs aiming to hire more women in the department.

McGregor visited Savannah firefighters during last week’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Chief Kitchen says McGregor’s team initially reached out in January and even stopped by to have breakfast with first responders before the parade last week.

“You know, we receive some donations, but none from an individual in that amount. When we saw the number, we were like, ‘are they serious?’ And they were serious. We’re able to fulfill some needs of the firefighters that we have. We’re able to implement some programs I want to have to make us a more diverse department. And the funds were actually needed.”

Not only does Chief Kitchen say the money will help with material needs but he also says the visit from McGregor and his donation helped add to morale. The chief says it was special and put a smile on the faces of firefighters and their families.

