Councilwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz announces re-election bid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Councilwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz announcing her re-election campaign for Savannah City Council Wednesday.

Shabazz is in her 3rd term as the Alderwoman in Savannah’s 5th district.

She currently serves as the Mayor Pro Tempore.

She says she’s focused on improvement projects like the city fairgrounds and improving local infrastructure.

She believes consistent leadership is the key to success.

“Now is the time for steady and experienced leadership as this great city of Savannah continues to grow. We ain’t taking nothing else. We are moving forward together,” Dr. Estella Shabazz said.

Robert Bryant also says he is running for the position.

Remember all candidates are required to qualify with the Secretary of States office.

That deadline is in August.

