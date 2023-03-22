Georgia Southern golfer preparing to play at the Masters

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, Georgia Southern University held a media day for Eagle golfer Ben Carr, who has been invited to play in this year’s Masters Tournament.

The senior earned a spot in golf’s most exclusive event by reaching the finals of last summer’s 2022 United States Amateur Championship.

He is enjoying a strong season this year, having won Southern’s Schenkel Invitational last weekend, and is now preparing to go to Augusta National Golf Club in two weeks and compete alongside the pros.

