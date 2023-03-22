Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern golfer preparing to play at the Masters

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, Georgia Southern University held a media day for Eagle golfer Ben Carr, who has been invited to play in this year’s Masters Tournament.

The senior earned a spot in golf’s most exclusive event by reaching the finals of last summer’s 2022 United States Amateur Championship.

He is enjoying a strong season this year, having won Southern’s Schenkel Invitational last weekend, and is now preparing to go to Augusta National Golf Club in two weeks and compete alongside the pros.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the...
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Stephen Smith
Law firm says SLED now considers Stephen Smith’s death a homicide
Boil water advisory lifted for Dutch Island
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

Georgia Southern golfer preparing to play at the Masters
Georgia Southern golfer preparing to play at the Masters
THE News at 4:30
Opening Ceremony held for the Club Car Championship
Opening Ceremony held for the Club Car Championship
Opening Ceremony held for the Club Car Championship
Club Car Championship
‘I love downtown Savannah:’ Players excited for practice rounds at Club Car Championship