Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hampton Co. residents hoping Stephen Smith’s family receives closure

New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A mysterious death almost 8 years ago in Hampton County has now turned into a homicide investigation.

19-year-old Stephen Smith, a high school classmate of Buster Murdaugh, was found dead back in 2015 and the South Carolina Law Enforcement division says they opened their investigation into how he died in 2021.

Now, the attorneys representing Smith’s family say the investigation is officially a homicide.

Police found young Stephen Smith’s body almost eight years ago on the side of a rural Hampton County road.

Hampton County residents have been waiting years for answers, now just praying the Smith family can find some.

“I just hope that Sandy gets some relief and some peace in knowing what did happen,” Resident Peggy Smith said.

That’s what the family’s new attorneys say they’re looking for, specifically calling out the rumor that Stephen’s Wade Hampton high school classmate Buster Murdaugh had anything to do with this homicide.

“Buster, as we know has nothing to do with this. And whatever is mentioned in the records, that’s what investigators are going to look at but we have no knowledge at all about Buster of the Murdaugh’s having anything to do with this right now,” Attorney for Smith family Eric Bland said.

Buster making a statement of his own this week saying in part,

These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false.

People WTOC spoke with around town are less concerned with who was involved, and more focused on the Smith family getting the closure they deserve.

“It’s time for SLED or whoever to really do some interviewing of people and some real investigating and find out what happened one way or the other.”

Wednesday, SLED released a statement in part saying they’ve assigned additional agent to the case in hopes that people who may have information are more willing to speak now than they were in the past.

As we wait for updates in this case including when Stephen’s body will be exhumed for that independent autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the...
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Stephen Smith
Law firm says SLED now considers Stephen Smith’s death a homicide
Boil water advisory lifted for Dutch Island
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

The headstone has a photo of Stephen Smith with the ocean in the background. His family says he...
What’s happened so far in the Stephen Smith investigation
THE News at 5
What’s happened so far in the Stephen Smith investigation
FILE - A Venus fly trap grows naturally in a Carolina Bay at Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve...
Snap! Venus fly trap fans ask South Carolina to honor plant
Stephen Smith
Law firm says SLED now considers Stephen Smith’s death a homicide