Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hospital Authority of Savannah approves expansion to Richmond Hill

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The hospital authority of Savannah is hoping to expand to a fast-growing area - Richmond Hill.

At a meeting Wednesday, the group agreed to ask officials in Bryan County to declare the need for a hospital authority in Richmond Hill.

The move is similar to one back in 2017 when the group expanded into Pooler.

This time, they’re hoping to add Bryan County and Richmond Hill to their jurisdiction.

Members of the authority say the decision will allow them to help more people.

“You ask Bryan County and the City of Richmond Hill to allow us to expand our jurisdiction and if they agree, then we can finance those projects using the bonds which we’re going to come back in a couple weeks and ask you to meet again one more time to approve those.”

The hospital authority’s request now goes to the Bryan County Board of Commissioners and Richmond Hill’s city council for approval.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the...
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Stephen Smith
Law firm says SLED now considers Stephen Smith’s death a homicide
Boil water advisory lifted for Dutch Island
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

Hospital Authority of Savannah approves expansion to Richmond Hill
Hospital Authority of Savannah approves expansion to Richmond Hill
Chatham County (Georgia) District Attorney’s Office
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
Federal courthouse construction to cause lane shifts on West York St. for nearly a year
Federal courthouse construction to cause lane shifts on West York St. for nearly a year
Hampton Co. residents hoping Stephen Smith’s family receives closure