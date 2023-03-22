Hospital Authority of Savannah approves expansion to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The hospital authority of Savannah is hoping to expand to a fast-growing area - Richmond Hill.

At a meeting Wednesday, the group agreed to ask officials in Bryan County to declare the need for a hospital authority in Richmond Hill.

The move is similar to one back in 2017 when the group expanded into Pooler.

This time, they’re hoping to add Bryan County and Richmond Hill to their jurisdiction.

Members of the authority say the decision will allow them to help more people.

“You ask Bryan County and the City of Richmond Hill to allow us to expand our jurisdiction and if they agree, then we can finance those projects using the bonds which we’re going to come back in a couple weeks and ask you to meet again one more time to approve those.”

The hospital authority’s request now goes to the Bryan County Board of Commissioners and Richmond Hill’s city council for approval.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.