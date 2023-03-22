Man will face elder abuse charge after shooting incident in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 21 on Highway 80 West.

According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Michael William Sutton was shot during a domestic dispute involving several people. The sheriff’s office called Sutton the “primary aggressor.”

Sutton had left the area and was eventually caught and taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said Sutton will be booked into the jail following his release from the medical care.

No other suspects are at large, according to the sheriff’s office. Two others involved were considered victims and sustained minor injuries.

Due to one of the victims being over 65 years of age, a felony charge of elder abuse will be issued against Sutton.

Should anyone have information about this incident, call the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-8888.

