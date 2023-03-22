Memorial doctors say younger patients are being diagnosed with colon cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About 1 in 24 people are at risk of being diagnosed with the disease and the age groups for people getting the cancer are changing.

During Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Colorectal surgeons at Memorial Health told WTOC colorectal cancer is the third leading cause in cancer deaths in the country and it’s starting to impact even younger populations.

“Colon cancer is cancer of the colon which is inter abdominal from the appendix all the way up to the top of the rectum.”

Dr. Elizabeth Mckeown recommends getting a colonoscopy at 45 and every 10 years after that if you are at average risk. She says while people over 65 are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer less, they’re seeing more patients with colon cancer who are younger than 45.

She says studies don’t show that lowering the age to get a colonoscopy will help lessen colon cancer rates.

But in many cases colon cancer is hereditary so it’s important to know your family history. And whether it runs in your family or not, you’re encouraged to look for symptoms because McKeown says the cancer is very individualized.

“So if you as a patient are having problems with rectum bleeding regardless of the color and regardless of whether it’s a little bit or a lot, no rectal bleeding is normal. You need to have a doctor examine you and help figure out what the next steps are with that. If you have a family history, we say that you should get your colonoscopy 10 years younger than that person was diagnosed or age 40, whichever comes first.”

She says many people missed the screenings because of the pandemic. She says colonoscopies for those of age are vital in catching colon cancer early. Why? Because she says It’s much easier to beat colon cancer when it’s in the first stage than in the third.

