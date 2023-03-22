New pass provides free admission for Savannah-Chatham County Public School students to attend Savannah Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival aims to inspire everyone through performances, especially younger generations.

Savannah Music Festival organizers told WTOC that they want to give students a chance to explore the world through music.

That is why they are giving free admission to Savannah-Chatham County Public School students with a new pass called the Explorer Pass.

Community outreach members said it’s just as important to educate students outside the classroom as it is inside the classroom.

Mahogany Bowers, the community engagement associate of the Savannah Music Festival said she is excited to see the community come together for this year’s festival.

“We have amazing shows this year. Everything from jazz to bluegrass and there’s a little bit of funk in there. We are just excited to bring this type of music here to the city of Savannah where our children may not have the opportunity again to see this world-class show,” said Bowers.

She said she hopes to see a lot more young faces in the crowds with the pass.

“We have over 30 shows that are available that are general admission. So general admission allows our students and their chaperones to be able to attend these shows for free,” said Bowers.

Growing up as a student at the school district, she said having opportunities like the Explorer Pass has expanded her connections with others throughout her life.

“Coming from a person who has been able to have these types of resources presented to them. I have traveled the world; I have spoken to many people about many things and music is one common thing we speak to most people about.”

She said music is a universal language.

“Music brings people together.”

And while uniting the community, she hopes it stimulates and educates all who attend.

Organizers told WTOC that all you need is a student ID to show to box office staff. Additionally, students and chaperones are asked to come 1 hour before the show starts. Once the doors open, you can pick your seat and enjoy the show.

To learn more about the Explorer Pass you can visit the Savannah Music Festival’s website.

