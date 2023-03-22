Night construction continuing on Eastbound DeRenne Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will continue work on a sewer repair Wednesday night on DeRenne Avenue.

Eastbound DeRenne will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Montgomery Street, Bull Street, and White Bluff Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Left turns from the single eastbound lane will continue to be closed. The City anticipates this nighttime lane reduction to continue for the rest of the week.

