Opening Ceremony held for the Club Car Championship

By Tim Guidera
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Competition in the Club Car Championship begins Thursday at The Landings but Wednesday, they got the tournament going with an opening ceremony at the Deer Creek course.

Savannah’s Korn Ferry Tour event has always had the military involved and they did again with a color guard and words from a senior officer proceeding the ceremonial first tee shot, which was hit by Staff Sergeant Kutis Lucas, who is with the 3rd Aviation Brigade out of Hunter Army Airfield.

He is also a member of the national Army golf team and was selected to start the sixth annual Club Car event, with one shot that he hit right down the middle.

“Better than expected. It’s not every day that you get a one-shot, one-kill opportunity and I’m glad I executed as such. They said it’s the best one that they’ve seen since they’ve been doing it, so I’m very happy. I couldn’t be more thankful. I got to park up here with the players, I got to hit some balls. It’s been an absolutely amazing experience.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

