Rep. Carter’s office seeing increase in requests for help with passport applications

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the spring travel season, and Congressman Buddy Carter’s office says they’re seeing an influx of requests for help with passport applications.

Many people didn’t travel during the first few years of the pandemic, but now, many travelers are realizing their passports are expired, creating a backlog of applications, according to a spokesperson for Rep. Carter.

Right now average turnaround times are 5-8 weeks for an expedited application, and 8-12 weeks for a regular application.

Carter’s office recommends that if your passport is set to expire in about a year, it’s best to renew it now.

Their office can also help track applications, and assist in cases of emergency.

It’s important to check out the State Department’s website for all that you need to know before traveling or submitting your application.

