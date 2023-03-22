Sky Cams
Richmond Hill Exchange Club honors Bryan Co. first responders

Bryan Couny first responders
Bryan Couny first responders(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Bryan County first responders recognized for their service Wednesday.

The Richmond Hill Exchange Club hands out the awards every year based off of peer nominations.

The clubs’ director says it’s so important to show the communities appreciation.

“We know that our first responders sacrifice a lot for our community in many different ways and often times see some of the toughest things happening in our community so I feel like it’s really important that we recognize that work and their hard work and the sacrifice that they give every single day,” President Mary Fuller said.

She says they also gave out a new award this year recognizing a corrections officer of the year.

