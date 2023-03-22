Sky Cams
Savannah business shares how to live a sustainable lifestyle

By Shea Schrader
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is World Water Day, a day focused on raising awareness of the billions of people living without access to safe water.

The topic is part of a broader conversation about sustainability and the environment and how to make a cleaner Earth for everyone.

The process of transitioning to a fully sustainable lifestyle can be a little bit overwhelming. The owner of Lite Foot Company in Savannah knows that and she says, that’s why she started this business.

According to a 2020 study by Science Advances, the United States is the world’s biggest generator of plastic waste.

A lot of that, comes from everyday items- but Katie Rodgers-Hubbard, the owner of Lite Foot, says you can find alternatives to reduce that waste.

Her store focuses on things like refillable dish soap and non-plastic household products.

”Kind of take an assessment of what are the products that they’re using every day, and what are some easy solutions. Sometimes, there’s not a solution yet, sadly. We need more solutions to these problems. but if you take a look around, there are a lot of solutions that are already in place, so taking a couple steps at a time, a couple of goals of, ‘What can I switch out?’ It can make a significant impact,” Rodgers-Hubbard said.

Rodgers-Hubbard also says it’s important to use what you already have at home before you transition to a more sustainable option. That way, you aren’t wasting anything unnecessarily.

