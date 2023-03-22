Sky Cams
Savannah Music Festival kicks off Thursday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The well-anticipated Savannah Music Festival is set to officially kick off Thursday.

It starts tomorrow and ends on April 8.

It’s set to feature over 60 live performances across downtown Savannah.

Savannah Music Festival is a nonprofit performing arts organization and has featured more than 2,000 artists in the last three decades.

We got a chance to speak to the Executive and Artistic Director who tells us just what the festival is all about.

“This festival is all about discovery. You know, make a night of it. So you can start with a string quartet, go to a Bluegrass concert, and maybe finish with a Latin dance party.

“Well really what it is, is a world of music all in one city. We bring the finest artists from around the world here to the beautiful historic downtown of Savannah for 17 days of concerts, experiences that you’re not going to be able to get anywhere else. That’s parts of coming to the festival is discovering something new. So if there is an artist out there maybe you haven’t heard of before, we have some information on the website, but you can just give it a try cause I’ll tell you what- one thing that I know is that the quality is going to be excellent.”

For a full list of performers, click here.

