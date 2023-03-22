SCCPSS E-Learning Academy registration now open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s already time to start looking ahead to the next school year to start.

If you are interested in enrolling your student in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s E-Learning Academy, registration is open right now.

You can go online right now to fill out that application. Once you do, you will get an email that says now you need to register.

Once you have completed both the application and registration, your student is ready to go.

The Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy, also known as SCELA, is open to any students grades first through 12th grade.

Right now they have more than 650 students enrolled but they expect to have closer to 900 at the start of next school year.

There is no cap on enrollment, but the principal of SCELA says it is best to get that application and registration done before the deadline at the end of this month.

“This really works well for students who need a flexible learning environment but students who are also self motivated, we do have in person events or activities, we do have online clubs and those types of things,” said SCELA Principal Arlethia Brown-Hall.

This past school year they also integrated in person instruction for some extra support and plan to continue that next school year.

They also continue to add more social activities and field trips for the students. The school will be hosting its very first prom Thursday and in a few months, the first graduating class of SCELA. If you are interested in enrolling for the next school year, you can do so on their website.

