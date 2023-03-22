SCCPSS superintendent search update, public input meetings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday you can weigh in on the search for a new superintendent for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Dr. Ann Levett will be retiring in June, so the school board is starting their search now.

We hope to find out more about that step by step process. The school board will hold a special meeting Thursday morning to talk about the selection of a search firm to find the new superintendent.

The board will be the ones to make the final decision on a candidate, but one part of that is public input.

There are a number of upcoming sessions for you to share what you would like to see in a new superintendent.

There will be a session Wednesday night at the Beach High School Auditorium. Next week, there are three opportunities, all of these sessions are 6 p.m. Those are Monday at Islands High School, Tuesday at West Chatham Middle School and Wednesday at Southwest Middle School.

If you can’t make it in person, there is also an online survey that will be open through Friday that you can fill out.

