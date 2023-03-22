Service Brewing working on Mrs. Wilkes’ banana pudding beer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s favorite sweet treats will soon be available to drink as a beer.

Mrs. Wilkes is teaming up with Service Brewing to create it from their famous banana pudding.

“We’re making history today,” said Mrs. Wilkes’ Erin Thompson.

If not historic, at least memorable.

“One of the most unusual things I’ve ever done,” joked Mrs. Wilkes owner and granddaughter Marcia Thompson.

Marcia bringing over some her famous banana pudding, but not for eating.

“We’re making banana pudding beer.”

A phrase she never thought she’d utter.

“I was very, very surprised and everyone I’ve told was surprised too,” Marcia laughed.

But for Service Brewing, I mean, how could they not?

“To be able to make a beer with the pudding queen of Savannah is a huge honor,” said brewer Bryan Harvey.

Marcia lending more than just her recipe, trying her hand at the brewing process.

“Making sweet potatoes in a big bin is pretty tough, but nothing like this. It’s very hard, it was very hard. It was not easily done; you need lots of muscles for that.”

That muscle, Harvey.

“To be able to have somebody come in and experience what we’re doing on a daily basis, it’s neat. It’s an interesting perspective on what we’re doing and the things we get to do here at service brewing.”

While it will still be awhile before it’s available to drink, it already feels like a perfect combination.

“Maybe we might start having Mrs. Wilkes banana pudding beer at lunch on the table,” Erin said.

Well, maybe not quite on the table.

“We may be tempted but impossible. My grandmother would not approve of that I don’t think,” joked Marcia in response.

So, you’ll just have to stop by Service Brewing to try it for yourself but maybe plan on sticking around for a while if you do.

“We might not go back to work today, that’d be okay wouldn’t it?” Marcia laughed.

The new beer will be making its debut in Atlanta at a craft beer festival to support the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild on April 29th and it will be on tap at Service shortly after.

The name of the new beer, something you’ll also have to wait to find out.

