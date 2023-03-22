Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Ron Minish

By Mike Cihla
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Ron Minish helps students at McIntosh County Academy prepare for the SAT and others to catch up on their studies.

“I have study skills, kids who basically come in and redo a class, that they might now have done so well before. I also have SAT prep, and I have some college students that come in,” Minish said. “They are taking an online college class and take it and do it here.”

Minish has been teaching for 25 years. He is also a coach and says he loves doing both.

“I think they go hand-in-hand. I take the coaching approach to teaching, what motivates the young men and young women to do their best and the same thing on the coaching side. Coaching football and track here, and our kids will give you everything that they got,” Minish said.

Minish said his goal is for his students to be successful and to see they have an opportunity if they put in the work.

“Just to be successful, just to give it their all, 100% best and I think and that will carry them forward in life. Not just in this classroom but once they leave school,” he said.

