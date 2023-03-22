Sky Cams
Warming trend continues!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning will be noticeably warmer with lows near 50 degrees!

Wednesday will be cloudier with a slight chance for showers along the coast from lunchtime into the late afternoon. Highs will be near average, with temperatures in the low to the mid 70s.

Thursday could start out with some fog along with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’ll be a warmer day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Friday will be another warm day, as above-average warmth continues! Expect highs to reach the mid 80s, with great weather extending into the evening.

A cold front moves in as we head into the weekend, this will introduce our next chance for rain Saturday afternoon along with breezy conditions. Sunday will be in the 80s as well, with the chance for showers increasing a bit later in the day.

The chance for scattered showers continues into Monday and Tuesday, with highs returning to the 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

