Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘We Walk So They Don’t Have to Run’ 5K

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We Walk So They Don’t Have to Run is the name and theme of an event this weekend to raise awareness to domestic violence and support its victims.

Karen Alston is the founder of 4 The Jewel N U Global Inc. - the organization putting on Saturday’s 5K Walk/Run at Lake Mayer.

She is here this morning with Brad Jefferson of 100 Black Men of Savannah with details on how to get involved and stand up against domestic violence in our community.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the...
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Stephen Smith
Law firm says SLED now considers Stephen Smith’s death a homicide
Boil water advisory lifted for Dutch Island
Buster Murdaugh releases statement on death of Stephen Smith, Smith family plans to exhume body

Latest News

5th bi-annual Food Truck Festival in Liberty Co.
5th bi-annual Food Truck Festival in Liberty Co.
5th bi-annual Food Truck Festival in Liberty Co.
5th bi-annual Food Truck Festival in Liberty Co.
‘We Walk So They Don’t Have to Run’ 5K
‘We Walk So They Don’t Have to Run’ 5K
Planning a wedding on a budget
Planning a wedding on a budget