156 golfers set to tee off Thursday, Bluffton native to play 1st Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2023 Club Car Championship begins on Thursday and one golfer in the field with some local flare to keep an eye on is Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer.

Nimmer was a 4-time All-ACC selection during his collegiate career at Clemson. This is the 26-year-old’s fifth Korn Ferry event as he tries to earn full PGA status but the first that has brought him back closer to home.

“It’s been a lot. I’ve been traveling all over the world trying to get status out here. To finally have a little bit of status and get the opportunity to play in these events is huge for me, so I am looking forward to that,” said Nimmer.

Although this is his first-time competing at Deer Creek, Nimmer see’s there being an advantage to playing so close to home.

“I am more used to this area and the golf courses, so I think it is a little more of an advantage compared to Panama, or Columbia or somewhere like that. I think a little bit. I have actually never played this course before actually, so it will be a little different with that, but same grasses… same weather and all that stuff,” said Nimmer.

Nimmer is already hearing rave reviews about the area from other competitors.

“I think they are going to love Savannah. I know a lot of them have gone downtown to eat dinner and that kind of stuff. All of them seem to love it. They love being out here and love the golf course. They love being out here and really enjoy it. I think they will have a nice takeaway from Savannah and the week,” said Nimmer.

Three past champions are also in the field including 2019 winner Dan McCarthy, 2020′s Evan Harmeling, and last year’s winner, T.J. Vogel. Even with defending champ next to his name, Vogel’s game plan stays the same.

“This is my first defense, so it is special and cool. I am just going to try and stick to the game plan that I had last year. For me, that is just to have fun, be positive, and enjoy myself,” said Vogel.

Nine players in the field played collegiately in the state of Georgia two of which, Steven Fisk and Shad Tuten, spent their college careers in Statesboro.

The field includes a season-high 47 Korn Ferry Tour winners including three of this season’s first four winners – Pierceson Coody, Chandler Phillips, and Ben Silverman.

There is plenty of PGA flavor as well as the field includes seven PGA TOUR winners with 11 total wins led by Heath Slocum with four.

Last, but not least, five players currently inside of the top 200 of the Official World Golf rankings are in action this weekend as well Yuto Katsuragawa being the highest ranked of those coming it at 148.

These are all the ingredients that promise to make it a highly competitive weekend at Deer Creek.

