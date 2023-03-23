2023 pack date announced for Vidalia onions

GEORGIA (WTOC) - We now know the date Vidalia onions will ship to grocery stores across the country.

The Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and Vidalia Onion Committee announced that April 17 is the official pack date for 2023.

“It’s an exciting time for farmers and producers in our state and for consumers across the country as we look forward to enjoying the sweet onion once again. The Vidalia onion has become a sought-after ingredient by professional chefs and home cooks alike, and we’re proud to grow them right here in Georgia,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said in a prepared statement.

Vidalia onions are available for a limited time each year, between April through early September.

The pack date is determined by soil and weather conditions during the growing season, which contributes to high quality Vidalia onions. The Vidalia Onion Advisory Panel voted April 17 as the 2023 pack date.

The Vidalia Onion Act of 1986 established their growing region in South Georgia and trademarked the “Vidalia onion” name.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.