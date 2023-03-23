Sky Cams
Alison White presented with 2023 McAuley Award
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s Candler announcing this year’s McAuley award winner.

Congratulations to Alison White - a nurse of over 30 years! She was chosen by her colleagues out of 122 nominees.

This award is given each year to someone who exemplifies the mission and value of the healthcare system.

It’s named in honor of Catherine McAuley. She was the founder of The Sisters of Mercy.

White says she was in shock when her name was called.

“I have a wonderful staff at Pooler Surgery Center. I enjoy everything I do each day with them and I am completely shocked that I was recognized by the people I work with. That they think that I’m...I’m so humbled that they think I am a person that deserves something of this magnitude. I am in shock and I am so so incredibly thankful.”

White will now have her name and picture added to the bronze McAuley plaque displayed in the lobbies of St. Joseph’s Hospital and Candler Hospital.

