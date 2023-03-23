Attorneys for Crocker suspect claim officers did not read Miranda rights before questioning

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the defendants accused of killing two Effingham County teenagers five years ago appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

Elwyn Crocker, Sr. is charged with two counts of malice murder and two counts of felony murder for the deaths of his son Elwyn Crocker, Jr. and daughter Mary Crocker. The bodies of the two teens were found buried in their family’s backyard back in 2018.

Crocker’s lawyers are asking the court to block evidence obtained through searches and seizures of their client’s property.

Thursday’s hearing centered on whether officers used a tactic on Crocker called “question first, Miranda later.”

Crocker’s defense team claims officers obtained incriminating statements from their client about his involvement in Elwyn Jr. and Mary’s death before reading Crocker his Miranda rights.

Attorneys say that’s important because Crocker may have chosen to invoke his Miranda rights, cutting off the flow of information to law enforcement if he had been given the choice.

Three members from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office - one of the investigating departments - testified during questioning from state prosecutors that no evidence was obtained without a search warrant.

A captain from the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigative unit testified that “question first, Miranda later” is not a practice of the department.

Crocker’s defense team says figuring out what law enforcement knew as time was going on in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, 2018, is crucial to knowing whether evidence should be allowed in.

