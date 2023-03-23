Sky Cams
Crowds lining up to look at items from Murdaugh estate

By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People are flocking to Liberty Auction in Pembroke Thursday afternoon to get a glimpse at items for sale from the Murdaugh family’s Moselle estate in Colleton County, South Carolina.

Doors open for the auction at noon and is set to start Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Some people got there as early as 8 a.m.

The owners of Liberty Auction told WTOC they expect around 1,000 people to come out to the auction, about double their normal crowd. They’re selling things like furniture, glassware, and other items from the Moselle property.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is running security for the event. They say they prepared for upwards of 2,000 people just in case, due to the high profile of the Murdaugh family. They’ll have deputies assisting with traffic and parking, as well as monitoring the inside to ensure everything goes smoothly.

“As soon as the Sheriff found out what was going on, we put a plan of action in immediately. We knew it was going to draw in quite a large crowd. We’re such a small area, large crowds tend to overwhelm us a little bit, we knew we were going to have to put in the appropriate security measures,” said Jennifer Fleming with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

The auction house is located right along Highway 280 in Pembroke. Fleming says if you’re local, it’s best to find a different route as the crowd begins to pick up.

