Firm selected for nationwide search for new SCCPSS superintendent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A search firm has been selected to help find the next Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent.

At a special called meeting on Thursday, March 23, the Board of Education approved a contract with BWP & Associates for the estimated amount of $55,920.

BWP & Associates is based in Libertyville, Illinois. The firm will now conduct a nationwide search for the next SCCPSS superintendent.

Two other firms submitted proposals: McPherson and Jacobson, LLC and Hazard, Young, Attea, & Associates.

Current superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, is retiring at the end of the 2022/23 school year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.