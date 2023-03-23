Firm selected for nationwide search for new SCCPSS superintendent
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A search firm has been selected to help find the next Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent.
At a special called meeting on Thursday, March 23, the Board of Education approved a contract with BWP & Associates for the estimated amount of $55,920.
BWP & Associates is based in Libertyville, Illinois. The firm will now conduct a nationwide search for the next SCCPSS superintendent.
Two other firms submitted proposals: McPherson and Jacobson, LLC and Hazard, Young, Attea, & Associates.
Current superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, is retiring at the end of the 2022/23 school year.
