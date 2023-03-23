Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Firm selected for nationwide search for new SCCPSS superintendent

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A search firm has been selected to help find the next Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent.

At a special called meeting on Thursday, March 23, the Board of Education approved a contract with BWP & Associates for the estimated amount of $55,920.

BWP & Associates is based in Libertyville, Illinois. The firm will now conduct a nationwide search for the next SCCPSS superintendent.

Two other firms submitted proposals: McPherson and Jacobson, LLC and Hazard, Young, Attea, & Associates.

Current superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, is retiring at the end of the 2022/23 school year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover...
Bill for $6,500 vouchers creeps toward Georgia House passage
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Savannah Fire
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the...
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond
Items from Murdaugh estate
‘This is just our job’: Family-owned auction house in Pembroke to auction items from Murdaugh estate
Hospital Authority of Savannah approves expansion to Richmond Hill
Hospital Authority of Savannah approves expansion to Richmond Hill
Hospital Authority of Savannah approves expansion to Richmond Hill
Hospital Authority of Savannah approves expansion to Richmond Hill