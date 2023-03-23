First bridge ramp opening at I-95, I-16 interchange

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Big news for anyone who drives on I-95 or I-16 near Savannah.

Soon you’ll be able to drive on a brand-new bridge ramp connecting the two major interstates.

The high-flying exit ramp will connect drivers on I-16 west to I-95 south. The “partial turbine” bridge replaces the current “cloverleaf” ramp. Georgia Department of Transportation officials say it’s the first-of-its-kind in the state of Georgia and they’re calling it a major milestone.

Hey Savannah! Your daily drive is about to have a new look. The NEW I-16 ramp is opening this Thursday, 3/23. As I-16 WB motorists approach the I-16/I-95 Interchange, the exit lane to access I-95 will begin much earlier.



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/muUdoP4jDu pic.twitter.com/nZkggimc88 — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) March 21, 2023

Crews will officially open the bridge late Thursday night, meaning it will be open for Friday’s morning rush.

A second turbine bridge ramp, connecting I-95 southbound traffic with I-16 eastbound, is expected to open later this year.

