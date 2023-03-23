First bridge ramp opening at I-95, I-16 interchange
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Big news for anyone who drives on I-95 or I-16 near Savannah.
Soon you’ll be able to drive on a brand-new bridge ramp connecting the two major interstates.
The high-flying exit ramp will connect drivers on I-16 west to I-95 south. The “partial turbine” bridge replaces the current “cloverleaf” ramp. Georgia Department of Transportation officials say it’s the first-of-its-kind in the state of Georgia and they’re calling it a major milestone.
Crews will officially open the bridge late Thursday night, meaning it will be open for Friday’s morning rush.
A second turbine bridge ramp, connecting I-95 southbound traffic with I-16 eastbound, is expected to open later this year.
