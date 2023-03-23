Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

First liquor store opens in Effingham County

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first liquor store opened in Springfield more than a year after a narrow vote allowed the city to start issuing licenses.

The Local on Laurel now has a liquor store attached, making it the first one in the county.

It comes after years of work by businesses and others in the community to bring liquor sales to Effingham County, which has always been a dry county. Something this business owner says is getting community support already.

“I feel super proud, super excited - the first step, kind of nervous, but now getting positive energy from customers - we’re doing something right for Springfield,” Local on Laurel Spirits owner Billy Patel said.

Patel says today is just the start.

Thursday ‘s opening is what’s called a “soft opening,” meaning they don’t have all their inventory in yet. He says that will happen over summer, and they’ll host their official grand opening then.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover...
Bill for $6,500 vouchers creeps toward Georgia House passage
Items from Murdaugh estate
‘This is just our job’: Family-owned auction house in Pembroke to auction items from Murdaugh estate
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Savannah Fire
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond

Latest News

Marcia Thompson & Bryan Harvey work on new banana pudding beer
Service Brewing working on Mrs. Wilkes’ banana pudding beer
2nd annual Ag-Grow Expo opens in Statesboro
THE News at 5:30
Farmers, businesses owners gather for annual Blessing of the Crops
Blessing of the Crops
Farmers, businesses owners gather for annual Blessing of the Crops