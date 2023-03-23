First liquor store opens in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first liquor store opened in Springfield more than a year after a narrow vote allowed the city to start issuing licenses.

The Local on Laurel now has a liquor store attached, making it the first one in the county.

It comes after years of work by businesses and others in the community to bring liquor sales to Effingham County, which has always been a dry county. Something this business owner says is getting community support already.

“I feel super proud, super excited - the first step, kind of nervous, but now getting positive energy from customers - we’re doing something right for Springfield,” Local on Laurel Spirits owner Billy Patel said.

Patel says today is just the start.

Thursday ‘s opening is what’s called a “soft opening,” meaning they don’t have all their inventory in yet. He says that will happen over summer, and they’ll host their official grand opening then.

