Food trucks from around the area serving as concessions at Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is Savannah fare on the fairways at Savannah’s professional golf tournament this week, whether fans are teeing off on some tacos or grabbing a burger for the back 9.

“I’m impressed with this. I flew out for the tournament from California and I wanted to get some Southern food and I think I’m going to get it today,” said Kevin Rosa, a Club Car Championship fan.

At the Club Car Championship, local food trucks are serving as the concessions this year expanding snacking options for spectators and further increasing an always-growing Savannah flavor at the event on Skidaway Island.

“It’s a good way to get the community engaged. Obviously they’re all over Savannah, so we wanted them to be part of this tournament and maybe bring some of their followers out to the tournament as well,” said Brit Donauhue, assistant tournament director for the Club Car Championship.

“It’s great to be out here. We were out here last year and we got a great response from the community. Having the tournament incorporate food trucks from the local businesses just gets our name out and gets us out in the community even more than we already are,” said Jake Brooks, director of operations for Gaslight Group.

And the popularity of food trucks right now…

“it’s the accessibility of our food outside our brick and mortar, which is really neat.

... could make the Club Car even more popular with fans in its sixth year.

“They’re excited about it. They’re asking who’s going to be where. They’re excited.”

