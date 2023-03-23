Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp has signed a bill banning some gender-affirming healthcare for minors into law.

Senate Bill 140 would criminalize doctors who provide gender-affirming healthcare to minors. The law extended beyond surgeries to include hormone replacement therapy. The bill would still allow doctors to prescribe puberty blockers.

Opponents of the law say LGBTQ youth are more likely to commit suicide than others and that the law restricts access to essential care.

Supporters, including sponsor Sen. Carden Summers, say minors can’t make the decision to affirm their gender.

“We want them to make their own decision after 18 years old, they can make their own decision after 18 years old,” said Summers.

RELATED STORIES

Bill banning gender-affirming care passes another legislative hurdle

Another day of waiting for supporters and opponents of transgender care bill

Georgia Senate bill bans some transgender care for youth

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover...
Bill for $6,500 vouchers creeps toward Georgia House passage
Items from Murdaugh estate
‘This is just our job’: Family-owned auction house in Pembroke to auction items from Murdaugh estate
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Savannah Fire
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond

Latest News

THE News at 4
Councilwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz announces re-election bid
Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover...
Bill for $6,500 vouchers creeps toward Georgia House passage
Georgia Anti-Trans Bill
Georgia Senate passes ban on ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for transgender youth
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project