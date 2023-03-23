Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called Thursday morning to reports of shots fired at a residential home in Decatur.
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Police say a homeowner in Georgia shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning.

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called around 5:30 a.m. to respond to reports of shots fired at a residential home in Decatur.

“I’m getting ready for work, and all of a sudden, I hear two shots. And I looked out and, at first, I didn’t see anything, and when I got ready to walk out the door, that’s when I saw all the cops and ambulance and stuff like that,” said a neighbor who lives behind the house.

Responding officers said they learned a home invasion had taken place. The homeowner shot and killed a man who was believed to be the suspect.

“I mean, it’s always good to protect your home and family and stuff like that,” a neighbor said.

The state of Georgia has Stand Your Ground laws, also known as the “Castle Doctrine,” that legally protect Georgians who use lethal force against intruders.

They say a person can use reasonable force to defend their home and does not have to retreat before deciding to use force.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover...
Bill for $6,500 vouchers creeps toward Georgia House passage
Items from Murdaugh estate
‘This is just our job’: Family-owned auction house in Pembroke to auction items from Murdaugh estate
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Savannah Fire
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond

Latest News

FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Track bans transgender athletes, tightens rules for Semenya
Images created by Eliot Higgins with the use of artificial intelligence show a fictitious...
Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online
Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Oxford school shooter’s parents can face manslaughter trial
A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
Moose rescued after falling into frozen lake in Alaska
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms